Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

