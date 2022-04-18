IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $460.56 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

