Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Qualys were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $147.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

