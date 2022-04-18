IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.