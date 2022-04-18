IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 474,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 48.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 491,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 372.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 351,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 58.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 145,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Metromile by 145.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 127,348 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MILE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

