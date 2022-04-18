IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,274 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

