IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $336.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.25 and a 200 day moving average of $367.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.