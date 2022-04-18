MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,060.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,238.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

