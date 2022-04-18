Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $296.89 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

