Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,123,000 after purchasing an additional 876,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $8,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 524,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,699,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 356,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

