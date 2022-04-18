IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $328.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.