Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

