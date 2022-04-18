Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,853 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 330.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 297.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $47,948,303. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $109.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion and a PE ratio of -78.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

