Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.47 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

