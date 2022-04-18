Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $107.91 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

