Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HSBC by 23.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.49) to GBX 565 ($7.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.01) to GBX 725 ($9.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

