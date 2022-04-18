Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,983 shares of company stock worth $22,050,089. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.31 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

