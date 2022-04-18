Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,306 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Merchants worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.85 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

