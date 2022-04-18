Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $261.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.