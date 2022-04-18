Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in FMC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in FMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in FMC by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 130,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

