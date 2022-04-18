Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 512.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
