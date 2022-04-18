Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $248.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $250.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

