Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $85.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

