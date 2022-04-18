Arizona State Retirement System Sells 619 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

