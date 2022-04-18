Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

