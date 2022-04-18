Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,928 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,817,573. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

