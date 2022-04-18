Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $138.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

