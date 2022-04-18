Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

