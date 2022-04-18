Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.97.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

