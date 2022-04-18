Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $166.49 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

