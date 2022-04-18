Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

