Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $144.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

