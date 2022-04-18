FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $420.57 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

