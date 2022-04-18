Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 905,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

