Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

