Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

NYSE BURL opened at $213.85 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

