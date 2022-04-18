Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $137.77 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

