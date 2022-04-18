Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.30 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,395.6% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.