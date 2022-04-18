Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $284.63 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day moving average is $344.06. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

