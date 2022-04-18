Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

PFG stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

