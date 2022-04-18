Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $131.45 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

