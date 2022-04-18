Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 342,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $111.31 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

