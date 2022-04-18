M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 574,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.