Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

