Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

