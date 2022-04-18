Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

