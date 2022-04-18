Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.48 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

WDC opened at $46.34 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

