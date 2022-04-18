Arizona State Retirement System Sells 629 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.