Arizona State Retirement System Sells 561 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,854. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

