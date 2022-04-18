Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,901 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $11,515,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

HAL stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

